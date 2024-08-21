Baku to host Open Rowing Championship

21 August 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Open Rowing Championship is set to take place on August 22, bringing together young athletes from Baku as well as Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

This exciting tournament will unfold in front of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, located along Baku Boulevard.

At the Baku Open Rowing Championship, the competitors will showcase their skills in various events, participating in both kayak and canoe races.

These races will be held at distances of 200 meters and 500 meters, where athletes can compete in both single and two-person boat configurations.

In the academic rowing, races will be conducted in one-person boats over a distance of 500 metres.

The championship is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM.

Rowing developed quickly in Azerbaijan with the establishment of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation in December 2006.

As a member of the International Rowing Federation (FISA) and the International Canoe Federation (ICF), the federation is now participating in various international competitions and European and world championships.

