Azerbaijan's national wrestling team to participate in World Championship

16 August 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan's national team of wrestlers under the age of 17 will participate in the World Championship to be held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Azernews breports, citing the press service of the Wrestling Federation.

The competition will begin with Greco-Roman wrestling in the first days of the championship.

Under the leadership of head coach Taleh Israfilov and coaches Nazim Ahmadov and Rasim Agayev, the following athletes will compete: Shahid Nabiyev (45 kg), Amrah Amrahov (48 kg), Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg), Ali Nazarov (55 kg), Ayhan Javadov (60 kg), Emil Abdullayev (65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg), and Abdullah Hasanov (110 kg).

Subsequently, the team trained by head coach Rovshan Umudov and coach Hasrat Mammadjarov will join the competition. The female team includes Nazrin Ahmadli (40 kg), Esra Mammadli (49 kg), Fatime Bayramova (53 kg), Fidan Babayeva (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (61 kg), and Zahra Karimzade (69 kg).

In the final days of the championship, the freestyle wrestlers will take to the mat. Under the guidance of head coach Asgar Khan Novruzov and coaches Vahid Mammadov and Yashar Aliyev, the following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Revan Hasanov (45 kg), Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade (48 kg), Muhammad Ismayilov (51 kg), Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg), Huseyn Ismayilov (60 kg), Isa Yusibov (65 kg), Nihad Abasov (71 kg), Muhammad Abbaszade (80 kg), Farhad Suleymanli (92 kg), and Muxamad Qantemirov (110 kg).

Our first-class referees, Tural Aliyev and Habib Nurulu, will officiate the matches.

It should be noted that the World Championship will take place from August 19 to 25. The first championship of this year is expected to see the participation of 576 young athletes. Matches will begin each day at 09:30 Baku time, with the medal rounds starting at 17:00.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz