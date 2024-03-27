27 March 2024 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

The National Gymnastics Arena gets ready to host European OG Qualifiers on April 5-7.

A total of 301 wrestlers are registered for the tournament, which serves as a qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

The two winners of the semifinals will earn a Paris quota, with no final or bronze-medal bouts scheduled.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the European OG Qualifiers by Aliabbas Rzazade (57kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg), Turan Bayramov (74kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg), Mariya Stadnik (50kg), Elnura Mammadova (53kg), Zhala Aliyeva (57kg), Birgul Soltanova (62kg), Elis Manolova (68kg), Nihat Mammadli (60kg), Islam Abbasov (87kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130kg).

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

