FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The ceremony started with the parade of flags of the participating countries, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov underscored that the prestigious competitions that are being held annually in the country and the accomplishments achieved across numerous types of gymnastics are the result of the importance attached to the development of this type of sport by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The minister expressed his confidence that the current competition would play a key role in the development and promotion of artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan, providing conditions for athletes to gain experience.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Individual program.

A total of 300 male and female gymnasts from 67 countries are participating in the tournament, which lasts until March 10.

Azerbaijani team includes gymnasts Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, Murad Agharzayev and Nazanin Teymurova.

The AGF Trophy will be bestowed to the gymnasts with the highest execution score.

