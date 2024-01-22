FC Sabail Baku signs Kenyan forward Ayub Masika

22 January 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Sabail FC has confirmed the signing of Kenyan forward Ayub Masika from Chinese Nanjing City FC on a 1.5-year deal.

The 31-year-old footballer will wear the No. 77 jersey for the club, Azernews reports.

Ayub Timbe Masika currently plays as a winger or a forward for Sabail and the Kenya national team.

In 2010, Masika signed a 2-year deal with Genk from Germinal Beerschot. He played for the club's reserve team until he signed a new 4-year contract with the club in June 2011. In 2016, Lierse signed Timbe on a permanent three-year deal.

Ayub Masika also joined China League One side Beijing Renhe in February 2017. He scored eight goals in his first season to help win promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Note that Sabail FC is an Azerbaijani football club based in Baku. The club participates in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The club was established in 2016 and immediately joined the Azerbaijan First Division. Sabail's home ground is the Bayil Stadium, which has a capacity of 3,200.

