Napoli and Inter get off to winning starts

20 August 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Reigning champions Napoli and last year's third-placed team Inter got off to winning starts as Serie A swung back into action after the summer break on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Both teams had their star strikers to thank as Nigeria's Victor Osimhen bagged a brace in the Partenopei's 3-1 win at newly promoted Frosinone and World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez of Argentina also scored a double in the Nerazzurri's 2-0 home win over Monza.

In the other games, Fiorentina won 4-1 at Genoa and Verona won 1-0 at Empoli.

On Sunday Roma-Salernitana and Sassuolo-Atalanta are on the pitch at 18:45, while Lecce-Lazio and Udinese-Juventus are at 20:45.

Torino entertain Cagliari and Bologna host AC Milan on Monday night.

Lazio came second last term and MIlan fourth, with Atalanta fifth.

Juve came seventh and got into the Conference League qualifying stage despite being docked 10 points for financial irregularities.

Napoli won their third scudetto and first since Diego Maradona's brace last season, led by coach Luciano Spalletti who has just been appointed Italy boss after Roberto Mancini's shock resignation.

