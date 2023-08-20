The Azerbaijani national team suffered its first defeat in the European Championship
Azerbaijan national team consisting of female volleyball players suffered its first defeat in the European Championship, Azernews report.
According to the received information, the national team in Group C lost to the local team in the match held in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The Azerbaijani team beat the Czech Republic (3:0) in the first round. However, this was not enough for a successful outcome. In the end, the Azerbaijani national team lost to the Germans - 1:3 (13:25, 22:25, 25:12, 14:25).
In the other match of the group, the Greek team won against Sweden with a score of 3:1.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will play its third game in the group on August 20 against Turkiye. The meeting will start at 22:00 Baku time.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz