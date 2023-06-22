National gymnast wins three medals at World Special Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Mehriban Taghiyeva has won three medals at the World Special Summer Olympics.

The gymnast won one gold, three bronze medals in rhythmic gymnastics competitions, Azernews reports.

Medals of the competition were presented to the winners and awardees.

The national team includes 72 sportsmen who will compete in athletics, badminton, basketball, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, handball, powerlifting, table tennis, swimming and volleyball.

The majority of the delegation consists of physical education teachers and students of full secondary, inclusive, special auxiliary schools and boarding schools of the educational system.

The Special Olympics World Games also known as Special Olympiad are an international sporting event for participants with intellectual disabilities, organized by the IOC-recognised Special Olympics organization.

Its main goal is to showcase the skills and accomplishments of people with intellectual disabilities on a global stage.

The first International Special Olympics Summer Games were held in Chicago, Illinois, US, in 1968, while the first International Special Olympics Winter Games were held in 1977 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, US.

In 1991, the name was officially changed from International Special Olympics Summer/Winter Games to Special Olympics World Summer/Winter Games,

Special Olympics World Games take place every two years and alternate between Summer and Winter Games, a schedule similar to the Olympics and Paralympics.

The World Games feature more than a week of competitions involving thousands of athletes. Special Olympics athletes can compete in 32 Olympic-style summer or winter sports.

This year, Germany welcomes around 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries who are competing in 26 sports.

The athletes are supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

