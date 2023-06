18 June 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani aerobic gymnasts have captured two medals at the Pharaoh`s Cup 2023 held in Cairo, Egypt, Azernews reports.

Vladimir Dolmatov clinched a gold medal, while Madina Mustafayeva bagged bronze in the individual events.

In junior`s event, Dilara Gurbanova and Sara Alikhanli advanced to the final of the tournament.

