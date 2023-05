6 May 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Junior Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the European Cup to be held in Paris, France on May 6-7.

Azernews reports that the tournament will bring together 372 judokas from 21 countries.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 15 judokas.

