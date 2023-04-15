Azernews.Az

Official: Azerbaijani athletes forcibly held in hotel in Yerevan

15 April 2023 11:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani athletes are forcibly held in a hotel in Yerevan, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov wrote on his Twitter page.

As reported in social networks, Azerbaijani team has not been released from the hotel in Armenia under the pretext of "security".

