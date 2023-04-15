Official: Azerbaijani athletes forcibly held in hotel in Yerevan

15 April 2023 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes are forcibly held in a hotel in Yerevan, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov wrote on his Twitter page.

As Yerevan cannot guarantee the safety of our athletes, the Azerbaijan delegation will not compete and is expected to return home. Armenia should ensure the safe return of our athletes, but now they are confined to their hotel without access to media. — Farid Gayibov (@faridgayibov) April 15, 2023

As reported in social networks, Azerbaijani team has not been released from the hotel in Armenia under the pretext of "security".

