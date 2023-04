2 April 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judoka Saeid Mollaei (81 kg) grabbed a silver medal at the Antalya Grand Slam 2023 after losing to Belgian Matthias Casse in the final.

Another judo team member Hidayet Heydarov (73 kg) took a bronze medal.

The tournament brought together 349 male and 266 female judokas from 85 countries.

