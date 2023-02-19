Award ceremonies for the Trampoline World Cup champions are held in Baku [PHOTO]

19 February 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the award ceremony for the men's and women's individual trampoline World Cup champions, Azernews reports.

Lea Labrousse (France), Seljan Makhsudova (Azerbaijan), and Camilla Gomez (Brazil) all took home medals in the women's individual competition: silver and bronze respectively.

Farid Gayibov, the Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, gave the winners their awards.

In the men's individual competition, Danil Mussabayev of Kazakhstan won first place, followed by Jorge Martin of Spain and Allan Morante of France.

The winners received their awards from Spanish Gymnastics Federation Secretary General Ignacio Marron.

The Trampoline World Cup will take place in Baku on February 18 and 19. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 different nations compete in the event. Gymnasts performed synchronous and individual programs.

---

