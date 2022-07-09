Azerbaijan's Rhythmic Gymnastics team leads unified countrywide Olympic sports rating

9 July 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has posted a unified rating of national athletes and teams in Olympic sports for July 2022, Trend reports.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics team in group exercises topped the ranking with 435 points following the results at the World Cups held in April in Baku and in May in Spain's Pamplona, as well as at the European Championship in June in Israel's Tel Aviv (Israel). The team took first place in the June ranking as well.

Winner of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, two-time silver medalist of the Summer World University Games 2021, participant of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Zohra Aghamirova ranked second with 250 points following the results of her performances at the above-mentioned competitions.

Other members of the AGF also made it into the rating. Member of the Azerbaijani gymnastics team Nikita Simonov took the sixth place with 165 points based on the results of the World Cups in Qatar and Egypt in March, in Azerbaijan – from March 31 to April 3, in Bulgaria – in May, as well as in Croatia – in June 2022.

Silver and bronze medalist of the World Championship among juniors, bronze medalist of the European Championship Arzu Jalilova ranked seventh with 160 points following the results of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku and the European Championship in Tel Aviv in April 2022.

Member of the Azerbaijani trampolining team Seljan Magsudova took 12th position in the ranking with 105 points following her performances at the World Cups in Azerbaijan and Switzerland, as well as the European Championships in Italy.

Member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Ivan Tikhonov took the 19th place in the ranking after his performances at the World Cups in Qatar in March and in Croatia in June, scoring 90 points.

Rating points are calculated in accordance with the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The rating coefficient is primarily meant for Olympic sports (among adults). International competitions are comprised of five categories and the points are awarded for the places taken at these competitions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz