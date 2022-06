12 June 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The winners of the main Formula 2 race at the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger took first place after 29 laps.

Carlin driver Logan Sargent finished second and Felipe Drugovic (MP Motorsport) finished third.

