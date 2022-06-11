Autograph session of Formula 1 pilots held in Baku [PHOTO]

11 June 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An autograph session of pilots has been held in Baku within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, Trend reports.

At the session consisting of two stages lasting for 45 minutes each, fans were granted the opportunity to get autographs from the pilots and take photos with them.

In the first stage, the pilots of the McLaren, Haas, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and Alfa Tauri teams met with the fans and gave autographs.

In the second stage, fans got autographs from the drivers of the Mercedes, Alpine, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Williams teams.

The holders of three-day tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can not only watch the competition, but also spend time in the entertainment zone created as part of the Grand Prix on the territory of the Seaside National Park, and take part in the autograph session.

