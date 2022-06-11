Azerbaijan mini-football team reaches final of European Championship

11 June 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan mini-football team reached the final of the European Championship, Trend reports.

The team led by Elshad Guliyev beat Kazakhstan in the semi-finals in the Slovak city of Kosice with a score of 3:2.

Despite the fact that the Kazakh national team led twice, Bakhtiyar Soltanov equalized in the 18th minute, and Tural Narimanov in the 26th. Samir Khamzaev scored the third goal in the 32nd minute.

The opponent of the Azerbaijani national team in the final will be determined in the match between Bulgaria and Romania.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz