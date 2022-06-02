Student of Ojag Sport Club talks about her hard training for 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club

2 June 2022 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Student of the Ojag Sport Club Lala Azizzadeh told Trend about her hard training for the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club.

“The preparation for the competition was a little difficult, as I had to prepare for another tournament as well. However, I did my best to follow all the instructions of my coach,” the 11-year-old athlete emphasized.

The young gymnast competes both in the individual program and in group exercises at the Championship.

“I've demonstrated exercises with a hoop and clubs, and tomorrow I'm supposed to perform as part of a team in group exercises. It's much easier for me to perform individually because within a team all the elements have to be coordinated with all team members. This is a great responsibility," the gymnast stated.

As for her, the gymnasts she admires the most are Azerbaijani athletes Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova.

"Moreover, watching the performances of Israeli athlete, Olympic champion Linoy Ashram gives me great pleasure. I had a chance to see her at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during the international competitions," the gymnast added.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the Championship.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions performing both in the individual program and in group exercises in the age categories of 'kids', 'pre-juniors' and 'juniors'.

During the two-day competition, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.

