Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria

Azerbaijani athlete Nikita Simonov won a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup series in artistic gymnastics held in Bulgarian Varna, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics was held in Varna city from May 26 through May 29.

Members of Azerbaijani national team Samira Gahramanova, Milana Minakovskaya, Nikita Simonov, Mansum Safarov, Aghamurad Gahramanov represented the country at the competition.

Team member Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in the exercise on the rings during the competition.

