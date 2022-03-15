By Laman Ismayilova

After a two-year break, spectators will be able to enjoy major gymnastics competition as special quarantine regime has been softened in the country.

National Gymnastics Arena will host Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics on March 16-17 at 12:00 (GMT+4).

Around 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ocaq Sport, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir will compete in the championship among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The winners will be determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

On the first day of the championships, the all-around competitions will be held among juniors and seniors. The apparatus finals will take place on the second day of the championship.

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.

Meanwhile, the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held in Baku on March 10-13 for the first time.

Some 190 gymnasts from 21 countries competed in balanced, tempo and combined exercises at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Azerbaijan was represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

The national team grabbed three medals in the World Championship, including one silver won by Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, two bronze medals captured by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2021, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.

In 2022, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on February 24-25.

The championships brought together 41 gymnasts representing Ojag Sport Club,Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup were held in Baku on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Maksudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz