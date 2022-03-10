By Trend

Men's Pair of Azerbaijani athletes Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev presented the balance exercise during the first day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts occupied the second intermediate place in the qualification with 27.520 scores.

Earlier today, Abbasov and Rafiyev demonstrated a tempo exercise and went to the final of this program with a score of 26.600 points.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

