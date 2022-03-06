By Trend

The training for the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku was effective and the results were obvious at the end of the performance, participants of the competitions, Canadian gymnasts Theodore Chan and Mila Di Salle, who competed as part of a mixed pair in the 13-19 age category, told Trend .

“We were pleased with the performance,” the athletes added. “There were no difficulties during the performance. The coach and teammates helped us morally. When we see the result of our training at the competitions, this is an incentive for us to train harder.”

The Canadian gymnasts stressed that the competitions in Baku have been organized at the highest level.

“The competitions are international, many athletes from different countries are participating, the organizers are very hospitable,” the gymnasts added. “There are polite and friendly people in Azerbaijan.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

