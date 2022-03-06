By Trend

The team from Russia took first place among the women's groups in the age category 12-18 years old at the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The result of the Russian women's group was 28.050 points.

In second place was a group from the US (27.800 points), the third place was taken by a group from Portugal (27.320 points).

Gymnasts presented combined exercises in the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

