By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions have started in Baku.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions.

Azerbaijan's National Anthem sounded at the opening ceremony. A parade of flags was also held as part of the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva stressed that the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

"Acrobatic Gymnastics is one of the traditional sports disciplines in Azerbaijan. The organization of the 12th World Age Group Competitions in this discipline in our country for the first time is gratifying. On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish everyone success, sound health, new victories, as well as peace to our world!," she said.

FIG EC Member Mouhammed Youssef Al-Tabbaa expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for hosting this major sport event.

"It is a great honor for me to speak at the opening ceremony on behalf of the President of the International Gymnastics Federation. First of all, I want to thank the leadership of the country and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing competitions among age groups, which are the future of acrobatic gymnastics," said FIG EC Member.

"I urge everyone to adhere to the principles of fair competition and refereeing. I also want to express my deep gratitude to the leadership of the International Gymnastics Federation, the local organizing committee, volunteers and everyone who contributed to the successful organization of this event. I wish success to all participants and declare the 12th World Age Group Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition open!," he concluded.

Next, the vows once again called for the observance of the principles of healthy competition and fair judging.

On behalf of the gymnasts, Mansuma Mammadzade (Azerbaijan) took the oath, followed by a demonstration of a gymnastic show.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin (mixed pair), Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group) in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The qualifications are being held for athletes in the 12-18 age category on March 3. Men's and women's pairs, as well as a men's group are demonstrating the balance exercises while mixed pairs, women's and men's groups compete in the tempo exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine regime rules and without spectators.

---

