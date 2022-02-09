By Trend

A conference of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation was held was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on February 9, Trend reports from the event.

The conference was opened by the performance of the country’s national anthem. Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov welcomed the event participants.

Further, the Secretary General of the Boxing Federation Naghi Safarov spoke about the federation's activities in the recent years.

At the event Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev was elected the new president of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation. Maharram Talybov and Vusal Nasirli were elected vice presidents, while Fuad Hajiyev and Rovshan Huseynov - members of the board.

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade also spoke at the event.

In conclusion, Sahil Babayev, the newly elected President of the Boxing Federation, thanked for the trust and noted that he’ll make every effort to further develop this sport in the country.

---

