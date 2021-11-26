By Trend

The winners and prize-winners in synchronized trampoline in the 13-14 age category were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Mariia Kutlakaeva and Nadezda Chernysheva (Russia, 46.760 points) ranked first, Maia Bochoridze and Ana Lapiashvili (Georgia, 45.250 points) ranked second while Isabella Pansano and Leah Edelman (US, 44.790 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

