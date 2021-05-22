By Trend

News about reaching the final was very pleasant, Azerbaijani athlete Maryam Topchubashova, a participant in the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, told Trend on May 22.

"I was very glad to learn that I reached the final. Tomorrow I’ll try to show a good performance," Topchubashova noted. "In the final I’ll try to take a prize place. After my performance in qualification, the coach praised me and said that I need to continue to work fruitfully in order to raise the level."

During the competition, she performed in an individual program, in a trio and in a group.

According to the athlete, it’s easier for her to perform in a trio.

"To be honest, I like to perform more in a trio. I feel that the exercise is easier. However, of course, both in the group and in the trio there is more responsibility, because here you’re responsible not only for yourself," added the gymnast.

As earlier reported, Topchubashova with a score of 18.400 points (sixth position) reached the final of the competitions held in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshana Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

