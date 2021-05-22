By Trend

Reaching the finals of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition made us happy, because we tried, fully prepared for the tournament, said Azerbaijani gymnasts, who are part of the trio, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani trio consisting of Sara Alikhanly, Aliya Ismailova and Sanam Kazimova reached the final in the age category of 12-14 years old with a score of 17.950 points.

"We are very glad that we reached the final, each of us prepared for the competition with great diligence, worked fruitfully. Preparations for the tournament went on daily, we trained for hours, closer to the competition the load increased," Sara Alikhanly said.

According to Aliya Ismailova, the efforts were worth it: "We worked on ourselves, improved our skills in order to show a good performance at the competitions. We are happy to have reached the finals."

"Of course, the responsibility is high when participating in a competition held in your home country. This tournament is very important for us, here we get a lot of experience, which will definitely come in handy in the future. In the final, we must perform in such a way that the coaches are satisfied, we will try to do everything in our power," Sanam Kazimova said.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz