By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the finals of the individual all-around competitions of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

US athlete Laura Zeng was awarded with the Longines Prize for Elegance. The award was presented by President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe, International Sponsorship and Events Manager of LONGINES Benjamin Aeby, official ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Yana Batyrshina.

The winner and prize-winners of the finals of the individual all-around competitions were awarded. Russian gymnast Dina Averina ranked first, another Russian gymnast Arina Averina ranked second, Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram ranked third.

The awards were presented by FIG Secretary General Nicolas Buompane, member of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee Mariya Gigova, official ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship Yana Batyrshina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

