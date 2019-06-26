Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev (65 kilograms) gained a victory over Armenian athlete Volodya Frangulyan scoring 6:0 in 1/8 finals within the second European Games, which are held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports on June 26.

Thus, Aliyev will be able to participate in 1/4 finals, in which he will compete with the Belarusian wrestler.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.