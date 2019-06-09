By Trend

Winners in the "seniors", "youngsters", "pre-juniors", “juniors” and "children" age categories have been announced as part of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic gymnastics, Trend reports.

Ivan Tikhanov (77.850 points, Ojag Sport club) became the first in individual all-around in “seniors” age category among men, Murad Agarzayev (73.100 points, Ojag Sport club) was the second and Agamurad Gahramanov (69.700 points, Baku Gymnastics School) came in third.

Valeria Shulyayeva was represented in individual performances among women in "seniors" age category. Shulyayeva scored 41.631 (Baku Gymnastics School).

In men's individual all-around in the “juniors” age category, Samad Mammadli showed the best result (74.950 points, Baku Gymnastics School), Ahmad Rustamov came in second (72.050 points, Ojag Sport club) and Anar Hasanov (69.100 points, Baku school of gymnastics) was the third.

Nuray Nurmammadli

took the first place (42.132 points) among women in the “juniors” age category and Malahat Babayeva came in second (33.032 points). They represent Baku Gymnastics School.

In men's individual all-around in the age category “children”, Turan Salimov showed the best result (43.300 points), Nihat Muradli came in second (43.050 points), Ismat Aliyev took the third place (42.450 points). All athletes represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

In women's individual all-around in the age category "children" Daniz Aliyeva took the first place (39.532 points, Ojag Sport club), second Nezrin Humbatova came in second (37.998 points, Ojag Sport club) and Aytan Mammadova (37.932 points, "Neftchi") became the third.

In men's individual all-around in the “pre-juniors” age category, Farhad Shepelev showed the best result (43.050 points), Riad Safarov (42.250 points) ranked second, Adil Pashayev took the third place (29.100 points). All athletes represent Baku Gymnastics School.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics started at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena on June 8.

The championships will be held between June 8-9.

During the events, the representatives of Artistic Gymnastics will compete for medals in the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children”, “youngsters” and “minors”.

Being divided into age categories of “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”, the representatives of Acrobatic Gymnastics will perform within Women’s Pairs and Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s Groups and Men’s Groups.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

---

