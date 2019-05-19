By Trend

The winners of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships among teams in group exercises with five hoops and five ribbons were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 19.

The Russian team scoring 24.450 points won a gold medal, the Ukrainian team scoring 23.400 points won a silver medal, while the Belarus team scoring 23.250 points won a bronze medal in the group exercises with five hoops.

Member of the executive committee of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Paolo Frising, Member of the UEG rhythmic gymnastics technical committee Pancracia Sirvent Mut and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade awarded the winners with medals.

The Russian gymnasts won the gold medal in the group exercises with five ribbons scoring 21.000 points. The Israeli team ranked second scoring 19.900 points, while the Belarusian team ranked third scoring 19.000 points.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, President of the UEG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee Maria Petrova and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Maqsud Farzullayev awarded the winners with medals.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

