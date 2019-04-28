By Trend

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28, Trend reports.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.

