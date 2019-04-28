By Trend

The third decisive day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will kick off in Baku today on April 28, Trend reports.

F2 drivers race will be held.

After the opening ceremony and the parade of drivers, the Grand Prix of Formula 1 Azerbaijan will begin.

Pilot of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas will be on the first position of the starting line, another Mercedes team pilot Lewis Hamilton will be on the second position and the driver of Ferrari Sebastian Vettel will be on the third position.

Ten teams represented by two pilots will compete at this race.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 351 km per hour has been reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe First Practice Session in Baku.

Most of tourists from Russia, UK, Georgia, the Netherlands, Poland, UAE and Finland visit Azerbaijan to attend the competition.

