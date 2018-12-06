By Trend

The first day of the 25th Championship of Azerbaijan in rhythmic gymnastics has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The first day of the competitions will see individual performances of gymnasts in the "kids" age category without apparatus, with a rope and a hoop, as well as gymnasts in the "pre-juniors" age category in group exercises with ribbons.

The 25th Championship of Azerbaijan and the 5th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics are held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Dec. 6-9.

The first three days of the competition will see individual performances of gymnasts in the “kids”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors” age categories, while gymnasts in the “kids” and “pre-juniors” age categories will perform in group exercises.

The gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Ayulduz Club, the Zirvе International Sports Club, the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center, the Water Sports Palace, the Zabrat Sports Club, and also those from Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities, as well as Gusar, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay districts will take part in the competitions.

The Interregional Cup will start on the last day of the tournament. The fifth stage of the cup will feature both individual and group performances of gymnasts representing Azerbaijani districts.

On the final day of the tournament, the coaches will present the “Golden Age” show to the audience.

