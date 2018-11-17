By Trend

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is organized in Baku very well, Belarusian gymnast Veranika Nabokina, performing as part of the women’s group at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, told Trend Nov. 17.

She said that she sees gymnasts from Russia as her main rivals.

“We performed well, though we could perform better,” Nabokina noted. “We have a new program.”

She emphasized the excellent organization of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

“We come to Baku for the second time, first time we were here at the European Games,” she added. “Everything is comfortable here.”

For the first time, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is held in Baku Nov. 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan is represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

The traditional AGF Trophy Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups who get the highest scores at the events.

