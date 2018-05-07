By Laman Ismayilova

A regatta of sailing yachts, Baku Sailing Regatta-2018, commemorating the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Baku on May 6.

The residents of Baku and foreign guests could observe this spectacular beauty and cheer on the participants.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Sailing Federation.

More than 30 yachtsmen competed in different age categories. The winners were determined by local and international judges.

The regatta was held in four classes - Optimist, Laser-standard, Laser 4.7, Laser-radial. They were formed depending on the technical characteristics of the yacht and the age of yachtsmen.

Murad Allahverdi took the first place in Optimist class

The second place went to Murad Hajizade, while Ayla Babayeva ranked third. All three are inmates of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation.

Members of the Khazar Sports Club Mikhail Protasov, Rufat Radzhabov and Tofiq Abdullayev became the winners in Laser-standard class.

The winners in Laser 4.7 class became Farid Mammadzadeh (Khazar Sports Club), Rafiq Orujev and Hatim Ammar (Azerbaijan Sailing Federation).

The most adult yachtsmen competed in Laser-radial class. The first three places went to Javid Karimov (Azerbaijan Sailing Federation), Kirill Klinchev (Sailor Sports Club) and Agaselim Agalarov (Khazar Sports Club ).

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC Rauf Veliyev and President of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation Gudrat Gurbanov presented medals, diplomas and awards to the winners and participants of the Baku Sailing Regatta-2018.

The event also featured various entertainment programs, games and quizzes, as well as an outdoor exhibition in the National Seaside Park, where residents and guests of the capital got acquainted with interesting exhibits on marine topics.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz