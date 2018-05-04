By Kamila Aliyeva

The sixth Arena Polo World Cup will be held in Azerbaijan on June 15-17.

Competitions will be held in Elite Horse & Polo Club in Baku. Four international teams, with three players each, will take part in the competition.

The national team won CBC Sport Arena Polo World Cup last year.

The first ever FIP Arena Polo European Championship held in Baku in 2015 also ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani team. The tournament, which was launched to be held under the motto “Polo is coming home” is now at a point of huge international interest and awareness.

Azerbaijanis have a heritage of playing equestrian sports. Few people are aware of the connection between polo and chovgan, a precursor of the game, which has been played in Azerbaijan for thousands of years. Chovgan is still played in Azerbaijan to this day, and since 2006, the Chovgan Presidential Cup has been held every December.

This ancient game was included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the 8th Session of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku in 2013.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz