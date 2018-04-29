Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners in group competitions in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Bulgarian team showed the best results in exercises with five hoops. Italy’s representatives came in second, while Azerbaijani gymnasts grabbed the bronze medal.

In the exercises with three balls and two ropes, Bulgarian gymnasts took the first place, Japan’s representatives came in second and Ukrainian team grabbed the bronze medal

The medals were presented to the winners by Member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, the Federation’s coaches Anna Prosekina and Yevgeniya Zhidkova, Federation Manager Azer Novruzov and member of the Judicial Committee Lyubov Cherkashina.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Cups were also presented for the three best results at four stages of the FIG World Cup 2018.

Italian gymnasts received the FIG Cups in both exercises.

Awards were presented by Member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place in Baku April 29.



Competitions were held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals were awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). The winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes were announced.



Azerbaijan was represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament featured 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes performed in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts competed in teams in group exercises.