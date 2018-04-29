By Trend:

An accident occurred a few minutes after the start of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on April 29.

Esteban Ocon from FORCE INDIA MERCEDES and Sergey Sirotkin from WILLIAMS MERCEDES crashed their cars. They had to leave the race.

Fernando Alonso from MCLAREN RENAULT, despite that the front and rear wheels of his car were broken during the race, went to the pit stop, changed the wheels and continues the race.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.