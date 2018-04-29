By Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners in individual competitions in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva won the gold medal in the exercises with a hoop, Belarusian gymnast Katsiaryna Halkina came in second, while the US representative Laura Zeng won the bronze medal.

Russian gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva won the gold medal in the exercises with a ball, another Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva grabbed the silver medal. Kaho Minagawa from Japan came in third.

Ukrainian gymnast Vlada Nikolchenko won the gold medal in the clubs event, Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn ranked second, while Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva came in third.

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva won the gold medal in the exercises with a ribbon, Bulgarian gymnast Katrin Taseva came in second, while Ukrainian representative Vlada Nikolchenko grabbed the bronze medal.

The medals were presented to the winners by Director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex Rafig Behbudov, Head of Extracurricular Activities Department at Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Vasif Mammadov, Member of the Organizing Committee of the competitions Kamran Ramazanov and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Cups were also presented for the three best results at four stages of the FIG World Cup 2018.

Boryana Kaleyn received the FIG Cup for the exercises with a hoop, Ekaterina Selezneva – for the exercises with a ball, Vlada Nikolchenko – for the exercises with clubs and Katrin Taseva – for the exercises with a ribbon.

Awards were presented by Member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals are awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). Today the winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes will be announced.



Today Azerbaijan is represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.