Russian gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva won the gold medal in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the exercises with a ball.

She scored 18.200 in the finals held April 29.

Another Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva scored just 0.1 point less than Selezneva and grabbed the silver medal. Kaho Minagawa from Japan scored 17.950 and came in third.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals will be awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). Today the winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes will be announced.



Today Azerbaijan will be represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.