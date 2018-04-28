Trend:

Irina Pasmurnova, a spectator of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend April 28, that they come to the Arena to support Azerbaijan's gymnasts and wish them victory.

"Surely, we are cheering for Azerbaijan's gymnasts, we wish our girls victories and confidence, they are the best and most beautiful," she said.

"My daughter is a gymnast and everything related to this sport is interesting to her and me. Judging by my child, children really like watching the competitions, they tend to be like athletes participating in the competitions," she added.

Pasmurnova said that she is pleased to have a chance to attend the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"We also watched the competitions last year. Whenever we have opportunity, we definitely come to the National Gymnastics Arena. We really like how sports events are held here - at the highest level, "added the spectator.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, individual qualification competitions with clubs and ribbons and team qualification competitions with three balls and two ropes take place. Also during the day, the winners in all-round events will be determined both in individual and in group competitions.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.