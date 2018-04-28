Trend:

The first day of the FIA Formula 2 races started in Baku April 28.

Twenty racers representing 10 teams take part in the competitions.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - also started in Baku April 28.

The length of the track, on which 10 teams, each represented by two pilots, will fight for championship, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.