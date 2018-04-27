Trend:

Red Bull Racing pilot Daniel Ricciardo showed the best result during the second practice session at the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27.

His result was 1:42.795.

Kimi Raikkonen from Ferrari was second with a result of 1:42.795, and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was third with a result of 1:44.277.

Mercedes AMG Petronas pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best result during the first practice session. His result was 1:44.242.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku today.

Formula 2 practice session and qualification, and Formula 1 first practice session have already been held.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.