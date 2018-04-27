Trend:

Gymnastics disciplines experience speedy progress thanks to the work directed to the development of gymnastics and led by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev said.

Mammadaliyev made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku April 27.

“Ladies and gentlemen! Dear guests! Dear athletes! I cordially greet all the participants of another prestigious event at National Gymnastics Arena - the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,” he said. “You are all welcome to Azerbaijan!”

“Today, Azerbaijan hosts the large-scale international competitions, as well as the European and World Championships at the high level and it is known as a sports country in the world,” Mammadaliyev said.

“Namely, these days, the famous European Formula 1 stars demonstrate their mastery in the central streets of our city within the framework of the Grand Prix events,” he said. “I am confident these competitions, as always, will be held successfully and our country will be remembered with its hospitality once again.”

“We watch the elegant and fascinating performances of stars of Rhythmic Gymnastics, which has become a favourite sport discipline of the young girls in our country for the last years,” Mammadaliyev said.

“The representatives of Rhythmic Gymnastics School established in Baku enter into rivalry with the famous gymnasts and represent our country on the international arena with dignity,” he said. “All this success makes us happy.”

“These achievements are naturally the result of right sports policy of our government and its attention paid to the development of youth under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

“The competitors from 25 countries gathered in Azerbaijan to take part in today’s spectacular World Cup events,” he said. “Undoubtedly, the tense contest for the medals between the gymnasts will make us to feel excitement and give us a chance to be a part of gymnastics festival.”

“Most importantly, the current event will help the gymnasts to improve their skills and contribute to the increase of interest in this sports discipline, as well as facilitate to its further development,” Mammadaliyev added.

“Thank you for your attention,” he said. “I wish success to the gymnasts and announce the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup open!”

