Elina Valieva, representing Georgia at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, said that performing in Baku is a pleasure for her.

Valieva, talking to Trend following her performance, voiced hope to reach the final.

"Absolutely all rivals deserve to reach the final. The main thing is to get ready and not to relax. But, almost all who came to Baku has a chance to reach the final. There are a lot of strong gymnasts, and there will be high competition for awards," Valieva said.

Valieva further said that she had visited Baku earlier.

"In 2014, I performed at the European Championships, and it was my first major Competitions. This experience allowed me to compete at the World Championships in 2017. Also, I have visited Baku during the World Cup stages," Valieva said.

She added that it's very nice and comfortable in Baku, and performing here is just a pleasure.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first day of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

