The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is simply magnificent, Finnish gymnast Inessa Rif, taking part in the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend on April 27.

"I am in Baku for the second time. I like being here. You have a wonderful arena, lots of training carpets and a great podium for performance," the gymnast said.

Rif, speaking about her performance, said that she is not satisfied with the performance, but is keen to improve performance in the remaining two exercises.

"I had two hurtful losses. That is why, I'm not very happy with my performance. However, it was better than in previous competitions this year, so there are improvements and it's good. I do not think I will reach the finals after today's performance. But, tomorrow, I have two more exercises, where I hope to perform better and reach the finals," said the Finnish gymnast.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is being represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

