F1 fans, who purchased 3-day tickets for 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, have had the opportunity to walk the track today.

Hundreds of F1 fans watched the preparations for the fastest race of the season, where cars will run along the circuit with a speed of 350-400 km/ hours.

The fans watched how the teams prepare for the race and conditions created at the paddock.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku on April 27-29.

The length of the race track is just over six kilometers. The width of the widest section of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest section is around Icherisheher: the width of the seventh and eighth turns is 7.6 meters.

Start and finish are at the Liberty Square. The team garages, pit lane and the paddock club are also there.

