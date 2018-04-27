By Kamila Aliyeva

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which runs along the Baku City Circuit and fascinates viewers and fans with modern architecture, as well as historic buildings, will kick off in the capital today.

Motor roars will replace the usual traffic buzz in the streets for the weekend. While the city dwellers froze in anticipation of the big event, drivers are getting ready to break new records.

Baku, being a host to the one of the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 racing, gathers more viewers from year to year. Roughly 71,541 Formula 1 fans - old and new - attended the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

This thrilling race was rated as the one with the most exciting, challenging and unexpected moments of the season by many fans and media representatives.

The length of the widest part of the track, the second longest on the calendar (6,003 km), is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

Although the city has already hosted F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2016 and 2017, Baku is still a relatively new page in the history of Formula 1 races, and 2018 is not the last time when the roar of motors is heard in the beautiful capital.

The schedule of 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix brings excitement to a whole new level. This year, Baku is offering fans one of the most exciting live music line ups by any F1 Grand Prix promoter in recent memory.

Million-selling global artists Jamiroquai, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa will be performing on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th April respectively in the capital’s stunning Crystal Hall – adjacent to Flag Square - after the on-track action has ended.

Each of these major acts will be followed by three incredible after-parties with superstar DJ’s Afrojack (Friday) and Martin Solveig (Sunday) hitting the decks once the main concerts have finished.

The two Formula 1 practice sessions will take place in Baku on Friday, April 27th. The third practice session and qualifying session will be held on Saturday, April 28th, and, finally, the Grand Prix will start on Sunday (04:10 - 06:00 pm), April 29th.

---

